Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $395,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 760,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

