Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $953.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

