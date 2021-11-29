Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 199 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after buying an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $70.31 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

