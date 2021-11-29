Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,558 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $55.83 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

