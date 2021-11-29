Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tenaris (NYSE: TS) in the last few weeks:
- 11/23/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 11/12/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.
- 11/11/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “
- 11/8/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 10/23/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “
- 10/20/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “
- 10/8/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “
- 9/30/2021 – Tenaris had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
TS stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
