Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tenaris (NYSE: TS) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/12/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

11/11/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

11/8/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

10/23/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

10/20/2021 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

10/8/2021 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

9/30/2021 – Tenaris had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

TS stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 151.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,458 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 705,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

