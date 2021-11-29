Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE: CTS) recently:

11/15/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$18.25 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$12.75.

11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$12.50.

10/19/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

