Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 22,465 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.80% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $31,651,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.