Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC opened at $32.71 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

