Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.81. 370,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,236,730. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

