Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

WFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236,730. The stock has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.