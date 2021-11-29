Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

