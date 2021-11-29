West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Acquires 349 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson bought 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.69 per share, with a total value of $11,757.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 30,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.