Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

GDO opened at $17.18 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

