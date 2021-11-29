Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

DMO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,501. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

