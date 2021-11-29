Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WTHVF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.