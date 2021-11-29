Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WTHVF opened at $0.36 on Monday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.