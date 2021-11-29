WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WEX were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

WEX stock opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $126.80 and a one year high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

