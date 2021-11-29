Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$9.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.15. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.