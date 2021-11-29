Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $74.26

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.26, but opened at $72.05. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 1,875 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.