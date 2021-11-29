Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $74.26

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.26, but opened at $72.05. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 1,875 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
