Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Tops $669,041.24

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $669,041.24 and $129,561.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,288.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.32 or 0.07602461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.00353765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.16 or 0.01000486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.00415483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00431648 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

