X-CASH (XCASH) Price Up 7.1% This Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $91,960.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.