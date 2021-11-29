Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.