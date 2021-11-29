yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $325,090.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00232758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,934,542 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

