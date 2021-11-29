Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.84. Pool posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $564.69. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,284. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

