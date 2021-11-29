Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

