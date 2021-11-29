Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $78.69 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

