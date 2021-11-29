Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.64. CME Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.89. CME Group has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $230.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

