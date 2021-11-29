Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. 26,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

