Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $27.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $26.15 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $115.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.25 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

