Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $764,271. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $197.41. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,878. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $202.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

