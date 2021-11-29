Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

