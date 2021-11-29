Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.06. 133,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

