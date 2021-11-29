Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report sales of $598.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.64 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,750 shares of company stock worth $4,583,108 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,098. Redfin has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

