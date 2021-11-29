Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $2.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.20. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,332. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,897,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

