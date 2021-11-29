Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

FHN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.45. 43,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

