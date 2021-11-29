Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $109.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.96 million and the highest is $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $438.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 299,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. 259,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,387. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

