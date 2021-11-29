Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $10.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.18 billion and the highest is $10.27 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. 9,552,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $98.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

