Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of RJF traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.57. 1,332,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Raymond James by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 48.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 462,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 330,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,529,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

