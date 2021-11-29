Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

