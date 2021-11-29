Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $240,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $2.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,541. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

