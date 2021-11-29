Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $190.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 324,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

