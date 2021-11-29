Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 1,078,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

