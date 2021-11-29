Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,354. The stock has a market cap of $397.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.