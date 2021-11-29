Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $218.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,473. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

