Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

