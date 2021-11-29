Zacks: Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $14.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,984. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

