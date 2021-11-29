Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

