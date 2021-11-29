Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

