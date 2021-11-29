Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,586,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

