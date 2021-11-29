Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $866,692. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

