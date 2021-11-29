Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.18 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. Zap has a market cap of $8.18 million and $97,265.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00236418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

